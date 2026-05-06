UC Santa Barbara Baseball Cruises to 13-3 Non-Conference Victory over Pepperdine

Coming off a sweep against Bakersfield last weekend, the Gauchos demonstrated their versatility on Tuesday night at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, outscoring Pepperdine 13-3.

UCSB faced the Waves (18-29) for the first time this season and ended the game early in the bottom of the eighth inning via the run rule. The Gauchos showcased their strength on the mound throughout, starting with freshman right-hander Josh Jannicelli.

“I thought he set the tone, struck out the side in the first inning, and was able to get us two and two-thirds,” said UCSB coach Andrew Checketts of Jannicelli, who suffered a minor injury and exited in the top of the third inning. He was replaced by Raymond Olivas.

Josh Jannicelli was solid in his two 2/3 innings on the mound. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

The Gauchos broke through offensively in the bottom of the second inning, scoring four runs on three hits to take the lead. The first three runs came on a bases-loaded double down the right-field line by Liam Barrett, who reached second and cleared the bases.

This forced the Waves’ starting pitcher, Jack Fowler, out of the game. He was replaced by Jackson Pace.

Corey Nunez followed with an RBI double that scored Barrett and increased the UCSB lead to 4-0.

“I thought we gave up some chances to score early, but the second was good,” Checketts added.

The Waves cut the deficit in half during the third and fourth innings. A double by Joshua Woodworth sent Joe Cardinale home from second. In the fourth, Danny Cook hit a double down the right-field line, driving in Aidan Camberg.

With the lead cut to 5-2, Rowan Kelly delivered a solo home run to right-center in the bottom of the seventh, extending the Gauchos’ lead to 6-2.

“Kelly had four hits; he was pretty good,” said Checketts. Kelly finished four-for-four with three runs and added a double down the left-field line in the sixth inning.

Checketts also highlighted the leadership of Nate Vargas: “Doing a good job leading in the dugout, trying to get guys going in the right direction.” Vargas went one-for-three with a walk and a run scored.

Entering in the top of the eighth, Cole Tryba helped the Gauchos hold the Waves scoreless in the final inning. He struck out Finley Buckner to end the frame.

William Vasseur hit his first career grand slam against Pepperdine on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Gary Kim.

Closing out the game, William Vasseur delivered his first career grand slam, to put the Gauchos ahead 10-3 “That gave us breathing room there with that grand slam,” Checketts said. “Really happy that we didn’t need to go back out there in the ninth and play defense.”

The game ended early due to the NCAA’s 10-run non-conference rule as the Gaucho tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Checketts noted, “We had all hands on deck that were healthy, so it was nice that it was able to get us some breathing room and get Tryba out of the game so he’ll be fresher for Friday.”

The Gauchos will face Northridge in their final regular-season road games this weekend, May 8-10, as they continue their push for Big West dominance. UCSB is currently 16-8 in Big West play and 31-15 overall.

The final regular-season home games will take place May 14-16 against UC Riverside.