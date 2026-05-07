Under the leadership of Joe Holland, the current elected Clerk-Recorder-Assessor, the upcoming June election process in Santa Barbara County is running smoothly; despite major nationwide election upheaval.

The Assessor’s property tax roll, which is the county’s largest revenue source, is prepared accurately and efficiently.

The more mundane Clerk and Recorder functions are processed properly.

So, the department is running just fine; any assertion the contrary would appear to be artificially manufactured for political purposes — and politics has no place in the department that runs the elections.