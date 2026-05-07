The Bishop Diego Cardinals softball team put together its most complete performance of the season and battled to the end in an 8-7 loss to Coastal Christian softball team on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cardinals have made huge strides this season under head coach MeLinda Matsumoto, as evidenced by a 25-4 loss to Coastal Christian on March 26.

“I told the girls yesterday that the goal was to show that improvement today, and they did a great job of that. Penny Carroll has really come into her own in the circle. We have worked hard to make sure that she develops the skill set she needs to succeed,” Matsumoto said. “They had a lot of energy today.”

Bishop Diego fell behind 5-0 in the top of the third inning before battling back. Natalie Rodriguez got the rally started with a ground ball through the middle into center field that scored Eden Wynne from second.

After back-to-back walks to Carroll and Keke Flores, Sarah Fellers came through in the clutch, cutting the Bishop Diego deficit to 5-3 with a two-out double to center field that scored Kasey Seashore and Carroll before Flores was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

“My first basemen Sarah Fellers did a great job this season. She left her entire heart on the field,” Matsumoto said. “She has really been the heart and soul of the team. It is really rare when I don’t get a compliment from the first base coach on how much energy she has and what she brings to the team.”

The Cardinals went on to take a 7-6 lead with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, highlighted by a Flores steal of home that gave Bishop Diego the lead. The Cardinals drew four walks in the inning and were opportunistic on the basepaths.

“Keke Flores is coming into her own at shortstop. She was an outfielder until she came here,” Matsumoto said. “She is my number two hitter, and she is hitting the ball hard.”

Bishop Diego was one out away from victory in the top of the seventh, but Brynn Silva doubled to tie the score before Coastal Christian took an 8-7 lead on Silva’s steal of home.

In the bottom of the seventh, Bishop Diego put runners on first and second with two outs, but Fellers lined out to shortstop to end the game.