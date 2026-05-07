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Santa Barbara, CA – The Environmental Defense Center (EDC), a nonprofit environmental law firm working to protect the Central Coast and the Earth’s climate, is pleased to announce its 2026 Board of Directors officers: Lauren Trujillo, President; Gerardo Ayala, Vice President; David Powdrell, Treasurer; and Toni Cordero, Secretary.

EDC also extends its deep gratitude to outgoing President, Rob Tadlock, who led the Board for the past three and a half years.

Since its founding in 1977, EDC’s Board of Directors have played a key role in fulfilling the organization’s mission to defend nature and advance environmental justice on California’s Central Coast through advocacy and legal action. The organization is preparing for its 50th Anniversary year in 2027, marking five decades of environmental advocacy.

“As we look ahead to EDC’s 50th anniversary, we are excited to have such strong leadership helping guide the organization into its next chapter,” Executive Director Alex Katz said.

Lauren Trujillo, President, is the Foundation Director of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation and brings extensive experience in nonprofit fundraising and community engagement. Her background includes managing large-scale membership and donor programs at SFMOMA and leading fundraising efforts for a multi-million-dollar capital campaign. She has worked with several local organizations, including the Isla Vista Memorial Project, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, and the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, and is committed to expanding community engagement and advancing equity in nonprofit work.

“I’m honored to serve as President of the Board at a critical time for our region. As EDC builds on decades of protecting our coast and communities, we remain deeply committed to that mission—taking on projects like Sable while preparing for the next chapter of environmental advocacy and impact,” Ms. Trujillo said.

Gerardo Ayala, Vice President, is a longtime Santa Barbara resident with extensive experience in nonprofit leadership, community outreach, and advocacy. He currently works with the Santa Barbara County Education Office as a liaison to homeless families and served as Development Director for People United for Economic Justice Building Leadership Through Organizing (PUEBLO), a predecessor to Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE). Ayala has held leadership roles on numerous nonprofit boards, including the Fund for Santa Barbara, the Marjorie Luke Theatre, and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and has also served on the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission. He brings experience in fundraising, governance, and advancing equity and inclusion, along with a longstanding commitment to environmental protection.

David Powdrell, Treasurer, is a Certified Public Accountant with a long history of nonprofit leadership and community involvement. He currently serves as the President of the Carpinteria Rotary Club, is the former chair for the Carpinteria Arts Center, and was named “Carpinterian of the Year” in 2014. With decades of experience in financial management and oversight, he provides critical support to EDC’s fiscal stewardship. Powdrell also has a longstanding passion for environmental preservation, including documenting the Gaviota Coast through photography.

Toni Cordero, Secretary, is a tribal advocate, retired environmental and civil rights attorney, and an active member of the Chumash community with deep ancestral ties to the Santa Barbara area. She practiced environmental, civil rights, and cultural resources protection law in California for more than 30 years, including serving in senior leadership in the California Attorney General’s Office. Her work has included protecting natural resources and Tribal cultural sites, enforcing environmental laws, and advocating on issues affecting Tribal communities. Ms. Cordero has served on the boards of numerous organizations, including the Sacred Places Institute for Indigenous Peoples, the Surfrider Foundation, and the ACLU of Southern California, and brings a strong commitment to environmental justice and Indigenous perspectives in environmental decision-making.

EDC’s Board officers help guide a dedicated Board of Directors, including Jen Cole, Van Do-Reynoso, Daniel Emmett, Richard Francis, Vijaya Jammalamadaka, Linda Parks, Jim Salzman, and Rob Tadlock whose collective expertise supports EDC’s legal and advocacy work across the Central Coast.