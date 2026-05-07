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(Santa Barbara, CA) — The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will once again partner with the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Community members are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items by leaving them next to their mailbox before mail delivery on the day of the drive.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive accepts shelf-stable, non-glass food items. The most needed items include nut butters, canned proteins such as tuna, chicken, and salmon, whole grain cereals, pasta, canned pasta sauce, dried and canned beans, canned vegetables, healthy soups and stews, oatmeal, bouillon, olive oil, and rice.

All non-perishable food left next to mailboxes before mail delivery on May 9 will be collected by letter carriers along their postal routes. All food donated by Santa Barbara County residents will directly support the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and local neighbors facing food insecurity.

The need for food assistance across Santa Barbara County continues to grow as inflation, housing costs, and economic pressures place increasing strain on local families. Santa Barbara County has the highest poverty rate in California, and many households are struggling to keep up with the rising cost of basic necessities. At the same time, reductions in federal and state food resources have increased pressure on local hunger relief organizations working to meet growing community need.

This year, the Foodbank’s goal is to collect 100,000 pounds of nutritious, shelf-stable food to help meet increasing demand across Santa Barbara County.

The NALC has organized the nationwide Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on the second Saturday in May for more than 30 years. The drive takes place in more than 10,000 cities and towns across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Guam.

Community members who prefer to make a financial contribution can support the Foodbank online. Through the Foodbank’s network and partnerships, every $1 donated helps provide up to $5 worth of nutritious food. Secure donations can be made at http://www.FoodbankSBC.org.

About the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County transforms hunger into health by providing nutritious food, education, and resources for residents throughout the county. The Foodbank serves 1 in 3 Santa Barbara County neighbors, distributes more than 12 million pounds of food annually, and partners with more than 200 organizations and programs to build food security and resilience across Santa Barbara County.

For more information, visit http://www.FoodbankSBC.org.