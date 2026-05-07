MOXI to Raise Awareness of Early Childhood Mental Health at First 5 California’s “Stronger Starts Statewide Day of Action” on Saturday, May 9

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SANTA BARBARA, CA. (Thursday, May 7, 2026) — Children will decorate flowerpots and receive planting materials and sunflower seeds to take home as part of the First 5 California “Stronger Starts Statewide Day of Action” at MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, on Saturday, May 9, from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Sponsored by First 5 Santa Barbara County, the activities take place on the museum’s first floor and are free with admission. For tickets and information, visit http://www.moxi.org.

Held during Children’s Mental Health Week (May 3 to 9), the Day of Action is driven by an initiative to raise awareness of early childhood mental health.

According to First 5 California, one out of every three kids is at risk of toxic stress, which can impact them throughout their lives, impacting their ability to learn, physical health, emotional well-being, and more.

“First 5 California’s Stronger Starts Day of Action unites communities to raise awareness about the power of safe, nurturing relationships in a child’s life,” said Kaia Joye Wesolowski, director of learning experiences. “At MOXI, we see every day how playful exploration deepens the bond between children and caregivers, making this partnership a natural fit.”

While supplies last, children may choose a colored pot and decorate it using provided paint pens, stencils, and tape. Soil, sunflower seed packets, and instructional flyers in both English and Spanish will be provided for at-home planting. Museum staff will also share information on how to help children have a stronger start in life.

“We use sunflowers because it is a simple reminder that just like a flower needs water and sun, children need connection and care to bloom,” added Wesolowski.

Launched in 2023, Stronger Starts is a statewide public awareness campaign that aims to build an understanding of adverse childhood experiences and toxic stress response, and equip caregivers with practical tools to respond to children’s emotional needs. Families learn how safe, stable, and nurturing relationships act as a “shield” against the long-term impacts of adverse childhood experiences. Visit https://first5california.strongerstarts.com.

About First 5 California

First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child’s first five years to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, visit http://www.ccfc.ca.gov.

For more about the work being done by First 5 Santa Barbara County, visit https://www.countyofsb.org/188/First-5-Children-and-Families.

About MOXI

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation®, is dedicated to igniting learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity. Located in the heart of Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone at 125 State Street, the museum is LEED-certified Gold and serves curious minds of all ages through its hands-on exhibits and education programs. MOXI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization generously supported by its daily guests, members, facility

rentals, and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporate partners. For more information, visit http://www.moxi.org.