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We want to alert the public that we are continuing to see a bank-related scam in which victims are told there is an internal investigation at their financial institution and that their funds are at risk. These claims are false.

If you are contacted by someone claiming to represent a bank, financial institution, or law enforcement agency and told you need to move your money to “keep it safe,” this is a scam. Likewise, if a courier is sent to collect cash from you for “protection,” this is a scam.

Do not comply with these requests. Contact your local law enforcement agency immediately and report the incident to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.org.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, please contact our scam hotline at 805-568-2442 or email reportfraud@countyofsb.org for resources and information. Please contact law enforcement first, as our phone line and email are for assistance and guidance only.