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SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 6, 2026 – Santa Barbara Dojo (SB Dojo), a family-owned and operated school with locations in Granada Hills, Goleta, and Santa Barbara dedicated to improving lives through martial arts, announced today the school’s upcoming advanced black belt test and promotion in the art of Hapkido. The exam will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. at the Santa Barbara school’s downtown facility at 122 E. Gutierrez Street.

For the first time in the school’s history, the promotion will be an advanced test only, featuring black belts advancing to higher ranks in the Korean self-defense martial art of Hapkido. All testing students are women, marking a meaningful and inspiring milestone for the school. Also for the first time, Santa Barbara Dojo will be honoring Grandmaster Melodee Meyer by placing her portrait on the wall alongside the school’s other influential Grandmasters.

Testing for advanced rank are three students for second dan, four students for fourth dan master, and one student for fifth dan master. The test will be overseen by Grandmaster Melodee Meyer, co-owner of Santa Barbara Dojo, and Master Austin Curtis, co-owner and Chief Instructor.

“Twice a year our students, their families, and instructors look forward to this very special day with great excitement,” said Master Austin Curtis, Chief Instructor. “Every black belt test is unique and special, but this one feels extra special for our school for a few reasons. The women being promoted to Master rank have been training for decades and have overcome huge adversity. One has endured a lifelong medical disability. Another had both knees replaced. Seeing them on the mat after years of dedication is inspiring to our students, and a testament to the strength, skill, and spirit that women bring to the martial arts.”

“Santa Barbara Dojo has always been a place where women lead, inspire, and excel,” said Grandmaster Melodee Meyer, co-owner of Santa Barbara Dojo. “From our earliest black belts to the masters testing today, women have been at the heart of this school’s legacy — as students, as instructors, and as leaders. To see that tradition continue and grow is something I am deeply proud of. What makes today even more personal is watching my daughter and my granddaughter step onto the mat to test alongside these remarkable women. This is the fruit of decades of hard work — for our school, for our families, and for every woman who has ever trained here. Days like this remind me exactly why we do what we do.”

Testing for 2nd dan:

Abigail Ameroth, 13

Aliyah Curtis, 17

Isabelle Curtis, 36

Testing for 4th dan:

Shane Marie Healy, 51

Karina Muñoz-Benalcazar, 44

Karen Prato, 72

Michelle Quinn, 43

Testing for 5th dan:

Master Kailea Hieshima, 25

About Santa Barbara Dojo

Santa Barbara Dojo, formerly Martial Arts Family Fitness, is an award-winning school that opened its doors in Santa Barbara in 2002. Santa Barbara Dojo teaches the Korean martial art of Hapkido and fitness classes to adults and children, specializing in children’s life skills, youth leadership and family fitness. For information on Santa Barbara Dojo visit http://www.santabarbaradojo.com or call 805-963-6233.