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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) is pleased to welcome two distinguished leaders in the arts to its Board of Trustees, Briana H. Moncrief and Courtney Treut.

(Left) Brianna H. Moncrief; (Right) Courtney Treut | Credit: Ted Sun

Briana H. Moncrief relocated to Montecito in 2020 and recently celebrated her marriage to her partner, R. Wesley Moncrief. A graduate of the Brooks Institute of Photography, Briana began her career as a graphic designer for renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly, where she went on to create Chihuly Black. Her longstanding experience in interior and graphic design led her to the Parsons School of Design in New York. Following her time at Parsons, she worked with leading hospitality firm AvroKO and later served as Creative Director for experiential marketing agency Relevent. Today, she brings her sophisticated, creative vision to her work as the creator of Black + Steel Studio.

Courtney Treut brings extensive experience from some of the world’s most influential contemporary art galleries. She most recently led the opening of Michael Werner Gallery in Beverly Hills and previously served as Senior Director at Sean Kelly Gallery, Director at Hauser & Wirth in Los Angeles, and Director at Anton Kern Gallery in New York. Courtney holds a B.A. in History of Art & Architecture from Boston University. She lives in Los Angeles and Montecito with her husband, John, and their two children, Jack and Beatrix. She also serves on the committee for the Hammer Museum’s Kids Art Museum Project (KAMP).

“We are honored to welcome Briana and Courtney to the Board of Trustees,” shared Amada Cruz, Eichholz Foundation Director. “Each brings a distinctive combination of creativity, leadership, and deep engagement with the arts. Their experience and perspective will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the Museum’s role as a vibrant cultural resource for Santa Barbara and beyond.”