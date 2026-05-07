Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

From left: Mahdi Ashrafian, CEO of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics; (Left to right) Sue Adams and Jane Habermann, SBNC Good Neighbors Founding Members, Geoff Wyatt, supporter, Mahdi Ashrafian, CEO, SBNC, and Katina Zaninovich, Good Neighbors Founding Member | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA. May 6, 2026 — On May 5, the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) Board of Directors and the Good Neighbors Founders hosted a Donor Appreciation Reception at the Santa Barbara Club. The evening honored a historic $5 million donation from the Wyatt Family, the largest philanthropic contribution from an individual family in the organization’s history.

During the event, CEO Mahdi Ashrafian shared remarks alongside special guests, the Wyatt Family, for an inspiring evening highlighting their leadership gift and the naming of the Wyatt Family Health Center. This transformational gift will fund the completion of SBNC’s new flagship facility on the Westside, which is expected to increase the organization’s patient capacity by over 40%, serving an additional 8,300 community members annually.

About Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

We strive in our mission to provide high-quality, comprehensive, affordable healthcare to all people, regardless of their ability to pay, in an environment that fosters respect, compassion and dignity. For more information visit http://www.sbclinics.org