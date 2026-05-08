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SANTA BARBARA, CA — Community Friends of Santa Barbara is a local, unique 100% volunteer nonprofit organization that has served Santa Barbara County since 1948. Formerly known as the Assistance League of Santa Barbara, the organization operates with all volunteer staff, relying on approximately 350 dedicated members who work pro-bono over 50,000 hours annually to manage 15 philanthropic programs.

Community Friends of Santa Barbara has a profound impact on the local community through its diverse range of philanthropic programs. Funded primarily by the Community Friends Thrift Shop, these initiatives are entirely volunteer-powered and focus on four core areas: youth and education, health and wellness, seniors, and community outreach. These programs address critical local needs such as providing new school clothing for thousands of students through the Student Clothing Connection, offering dental kits and education via Santa Barbara Smiles, and hosting social Friendship Luncheons for seniors. Much of their work is funded by the Community Friends Thrift Shop at 1259 Veronica Springs Road, a well regarded community center where 100% of the proceeds directly support their outreach efforts.

A unique hallmark of the organization is its dedication to recycling for good use, by acting as a resource hub, Community Friends Of Santa Barbara ensures that nothing goes to waste and that every donation that comes through its doors, reaches someone in need. Rather than letting excess goods go to waste, they maintain partnerships with other community nonprofit organizations to share received materials, ensuring that all donations are maximized for the benefit of the community.

In May 2026, Community Friends of Santa Barbara proudly presented its new Board of Directors, led by President Susan Hubbard. A native Californian, graduate of Pitzer College with an advanced degree from Claremont Graduate School, Susan is delighted to have returned from many years in the Pacific Northwest, where she served on the boards of the Boyer Children’s Clinic, Treehouse for Kids, Le Lycée Francais, Orcas Island Funhouse, and the Junior League of Seattle where she was also honored to serve as President.



During that term she was honored to represent her city at a White House Conference on Children’s Health. She is also a founding member of the Washington Women’s Foundation, also was a member of the Seattle Rotary and helped secure and organize the Children’s Defense Fund conference held in Seattle, which was the first Children’s Defense Fund Conference held outside of Washington DC. Susan Hubbard also lobbied Congress on behalf of children on three different occasions.

She is currently a member of the Women’s Foundation of Santa Barbara, and a sustaining member of the Santa Barbara Junior League, in addition to her duties at Community Friends of Santa Barbara.

2026-2027 Board:

Susan Hubbard, President;

Toni Holdren, President-Elect;

Sydney Tredick, Vice President of Membership;

Pamela Greben, Vice President of Philanthropies;

Judy Ritchie, Vice President of Resource Development;

Kathie Organ,New Member Trainer;

Barbara Langlois, Treasurer;

Venus Nasri, Public Relations;

Meg Bernal, Corresponding Secretary;

Sharon Lynn, Recording Secretary;

Nikki Rickard, Strategic Planning;

Nancy Cole, CFofSB Liaison to TeenServe.