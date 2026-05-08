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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Santa Barbara County Education Office is pleased to share that four exceptional teachers were honored with the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara’s Teacher Recognition Awards for the 2025-26 academic year. Established in 1986, the awards honor the excellence, leadership, and dedication of educators of the Santa Barbara region.

Recipients are chosen with the assistance of the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Teachers Network .

The 2025-26 Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Teacher Recognition Award honorees (all from Santa Barbara Unified School District) are:

Hannah Barton , Social Studies teacher at La Cumbre Junior High

, Social Studies teacher at La Cumbre Junior High Pedro Guillen, Sixth grade teacher at Franklin Elementary School

Sixth grade teacher at Franklin Elementary School Eleni Pantages , Vocal Music teacher at San Marcos High School

, Vocal Music teacher at San Marcos High School Amato Recine, Therapeutic Learning Program Teacher at San Marcos High School

Each of the honorees received a plaque and a $1,000 check to support their classroom needs.

“We appreciate the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara for their partnership in recognizing the vital role educators play in our community,” shared County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “This year’s recipients demonstrate the skill, compassion, and leadership that make a lasting impact on students and schools each and every day. Congratulations to all.”

“We are incredibly proud of Hannah, Pedro, Eleni, and Amato for this well-deserved honor. These four educators embody the dedication and excellence we strive for to give every child, every chance, every day in Santa Barbara Unified. Their ability to connect with students and create inclusive, high-quality learning environments is truly inspiring,” said Superintendent Hilda Maldonado.

“These awards are intended to recognize the best and most inspiring teachers in the community,” said Michael Daly, Director of Vocational Service, Rotary Club of Santa Barbara. “All four recipients this year were well deserving of this recognition, and we look forward to continuing our longstanding tradition of honoring outstanding local educators with this vocational award.”

Read more about this year’s honorees below.

Hannah Barton | Credit: Courtesy

Pedro Guillen | Credit: Courtesy

Eleni Pantages | Credit: Courtesy

Amato Recine | Credit: Courtesy

Hannah Barton, Social Studies teacher at La Cumbre Junior High in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

Principal Bradley Brock shared: “Congratulations to La Cumbre’s own Hannah Barton! Thank you for your outstanding commitment to our students and for making a lasting impact in our school community.”

Pedro Guillen, Sixth grade teacher at Franklin Elementary School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

Principal Casie Killgore shared: “Pedro puts in extra time, energy, and effort to make sure curriculum is brought to life and students are engaged and understand. It is a pleasure to work with him and I am honored and humbled he chose Franklin as his home.

Eleni Pantages, Vocal Music teacher at San Marcos High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

Principal Dare Holdren shared: “Ms. Pantages goes above and beyond to provide amazing opportunities for her students, to foster a love of music and performing, and serves as a role model to her students. She is beloved by her students and is revered by families for her inspiring leadership of our vocal music department, for her love for the students, and for the heights they achieve together. San Marcos is extremely proud to have Eleni on our staff.”

Amato Recine, Therapeutic Learning Program Teacher at San Marcos High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

Karla Curry, Special Education Director at Santa Barbara Unified shared: “What truly sets Mr. Racine apart is his ability to think creatively and ‘outside the box’ when designing individualized instructional programs. He consistently goes above and beyond to support each and every student in his program.”