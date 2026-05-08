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LOMPOC, Calif. — Two Lompoc High School students returned home with gold medals after competing at the SkillsUSA California State Conference in Ontario, April 9-12. Roxie Lopez and Kevin Johnson each outperformed hundreds of California’s best career and technical education students in their respective fields and will now represent the state at the SkillsUSA National Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, June 1-6.

SkillsUSA is a national partnership of students, teachers, and industry professionals dedicated to building a skilled American workforce. The organization serves more than 400,000 members nationwide through educational programs, leadership development, and competitions that support students in career and technical education. Each year, state conferences bring together students to compete in over 130 disciplines ranging from public speaking and leadership to welding, robotics, culinary arts, aviation, and automotive technology.

Roxie Lopez — Power Equipment Technology

Roxie Lopez, a Lompoc High School senior, won the Power Equipment Technology competition, outperforming 16 competitors across 10 stations that tested both technical knowledge and hands-on skill. Stations included Electrical Diagnosis, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems, Valve Adjustment, Parts and Tool Identification, 2-Stroke Running Adjustments, Precision Measuring, a Parts Lookup station, and a 50-question written exam.

Lopez will advance to the national competition in June, where she will compete against gold medalists from across the country.Kevin Johnson — Mantenimiento Automotriz y Reparaciones Menores Kevin Johnson, a Lompoc High School sophomore, won the Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair competition, defeating 21 students from throughout California. Competitors completed stations covering Engine Performance, Electrical Diagnosis, High Voltage Vehicles, a Multipoint Inspection, Brakes, Steering and Suspension, a Job Interview component, a Scan Tool station, and a 50-question written exam.

Johnson will compete at the national level against 49 other state champions when the SkillsUSA National Conference opens in Atlanta on June 1.

“Programs like SkillsUSA give our students the opportunity to apply what they learn in the classroom to real-world scenarios,” said teacher Michael Johnson.

“They are not just building technical skills, they are developing confidence, problem-solving ability, and a sense of pride in their work. Watching students like Roxie and Kevin rise to this level shows what is possible when students are given access to high-quality career technical education.”

“The success of our students at SkillsUSA reflects the strength of CTE programs we offer at Lompoc High School and the dedication of our staff,” said Principal Celeste Pico. “These opportunities open doors for students to explore career pathways, gain industry-relevant experience, and compete at the highest levels. We are incredibly proud of Roxie and Kevin and the way they represent our school and community.”

The SkillsUSA National Conference brings together top student competitors from all 50 states and U.S. territories each year. The 2026 conference will be held June 1-6 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lompoc Unified School District offers an outstanding educational experience for its more than 8,800 students. Its award-winning schools and programs, strong leaders, teachers, and staff serve Pre-Kindergarten through high school students living in the City of Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Mesa Oaks, Mission Hills, Vandenberg Space Force Base, and rural areas adjacent to these. The District offers a wide range of programs, including Career Technical Education, Advanced Placement, Dual Language Immersion, and support for multilingual students and students with special needs, as well as exceptional extracurricular opportunities, such as athletics and clubs.