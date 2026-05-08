San Marcos High School is searching for a new athletic director for the 2026-2027 school year following the announcement that current Athletic Director Aaron Solis will step down from the role at the end of the current academic year.

San Marcos has built a reputation as one of Central Coast’s premier high school athletic programs. During the 2025-2026 school year, the Royals captured 11 Channel League team championships, marking the 11th consecutive year the school has won more Channel League titles across all sports than any other school.

Solis has served as athletic director since December 2022. During his tenure, the department continued its sustained competitive success while emphasizing student leadership and sportsmanship. In 2025, he received the Norm MacKenzie Award for the Northern Area of the Southern Section from the California State Athletic Director’s Association.

Although he is stepping away from the administrative position, Solis will remain at San Marcos as a teacher.

“Coach Solis has been an excellent steward of our athletic programs and I am grateful for his leadership,” Principal Dare Holdren said in a statement. “He loves San Marcos and has always served as a positive role model for our students.”

The school district is currently accepting applications for the position through May 17, 2026. Interested candidates may apply through the district website and are encouraged to contact Holdren directly with questions regarding the role.