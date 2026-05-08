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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Travelers will encounter a traffic break in both directions of US 101 near San Ysidro Road in Montecito on Sunday, May 10 from 6 am to 10 am.

These traffic breaks will be led by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and are necessary for the installation of fiber optic cables.

Travelers will encounter delays not to exceed five minutes.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/