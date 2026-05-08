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Santa Barbara County, CA — United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County will once again provide free summer meals to children and teens throughout Santa Barbara County as part of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
Free meals will be available to all children ages 18 and younger without eligibility documentation at participating Boys & Girls Club locations throughout the summer.
Participating locations and program dates are as follows:
Buellton Club- 6/8/26- 6/10/26; 7/13/26-7/31/26
595 2nd St., Buellton, CA., 93427
Lompoc Boys & Girls Club- 6/8/2026 – 7/31/2026
1025 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc, CA. 93436
Westside Boys & Girls Club- 6/15/2026 – 08/07/2026
602 W. Anapamu, Santa Barbara, CA. 93101
Meals will be provided to all eligible children for free at:
Goleta Boys & Girls Club- 6/8/2026 – 8/7/2026
5701 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, CA. 93117
Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club- 6/15/2026 – 8/7/2026
4849 Foothill Rd., Carpinteria, CA. 93013
Breakfast is served from 8:30 am- 9:30 am and lunch will be served from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm.
The Summer Food Service Program helps ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer months when school is not in session.
For more information or to donate, visit http://www.unitedbg.org.
About the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County
The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County serves over 4,600 youth in our communities. The Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information about the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, visit http://www.unitedbg.org.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of America
For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club’s programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook & Twitter.