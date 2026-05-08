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Santa Barbara County, CA — United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County will once again provide free summer meals to children and teens throughout Santa Barbara County as part of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Free meals will be available to all children ages 18 and younger without eligibility documentation at participating Boys & Girls Club locations throughout the summer.

Participating locations and program dates are as follows:

Buellton Club- 6/8/26- 6/10/26; 7/13/26-7/31/26

595 2nd St., Buellton, CA., 93427

Lompoc Boys & Girls Club- 6/8/2026 – 7/31/2026

1025 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc, CA. 93436

Westside Boys & Girls Club- 6/15/2026 – 08/07/2026

602 W. Anapamu, Santa Barbara, CA. 93101

Meals will be provided to all eligible children for free at:

Goleta Boys & Girls Club- 6/8/2026 – 8/7/2026

5701 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, CA. 93117

Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club- 6/15/2026 – 8/7/2026

4849 Foothill Rd., Carpinteria, CA. 93013

Breakfast is served from 8:30 am- 9:30 am and lunch will be served from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm.

The Summer Food Service Program helps ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer months when school is not in session.

For more information or to donate, visit http://www.unitedbg.org.

About the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County serves over 4,600 youth in our communities. The Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information about the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, visit http://www.unitedbg.org .

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America