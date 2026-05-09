Joe Holland was first elected as Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor in 2002. Yes, 24 years ago. Yet he is running for office again this year, asking voters to continue to return him to a job he has held so long that he’s simultaneously collecting retirement from another job.

Isn’t it past time for a new generation, with energy and expertise? Especially someone who actually comes into the office, works with staff, and develops new programs? Joe’s been there so long that he literally phones it in: He admitted at the recent Board of Supervisor’s budget workshop that he hasn’t been in a county building in 18 months. Imagine, electing an official who expects everyone else to show up while he stays home.

By contrast, his deputy, Melinda Greene, is an energetic leader who is eager to get things done. She’s been Chief Deputy for 12 years, working in every division of this key department that handles our records, financial information, and access to voting. She’s developed expertise in finance, IT systems, and elections administration to make sure that the department is serving this county at the highest level. That’s why she’s been endorsed by both north and south county supervisors, our congressmember, state senator, and assemblymember, the firefighter’s union, and more. Even if this seems like an obscure job, they recognize that it provides essential services, and needs fresh leadership and expertise.

When your ballot arrives, don’t pick the guy with the job next to his name. Pick the woman who’s been doing the work behind the scenes.