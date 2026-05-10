I cannot adequately express the many reasons I, as a longtime resident of Santa Barbara and environs, object to the planned apartment building sought to be inflicted on our community by voracious out of town developers who care nothing about our community, our history, and environment.

Did the state delay certifying the City’s Housing Element in order to trigger the “Builders Remedy”? Has anyone looked into that possibility?

The building is too big, too tall, ugly, architecturally discordant, ill-placed behind the historic Mission. The area is an ecologically sensitive area, susceptible to flooding, has limited ingress and egress in the event of a disaster, and will create constant traffic jams with so many planned residents.

I could go on and on but this should be sufficient to point out what a terrible idea this development is in this location in our community.