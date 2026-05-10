At the far end of the spectrum, from healthy confidence to toxic narcissism, lies something entirely different. A condition develops in which a personal hunger for power and a sense of historical, almost religious, mission become fused — the leader genuinely cannot tell the difference between what they want and what the world needs. Now consumed by this state — what clinicians call megalomania — the head of state not only overestimates their abilities but also turns the world into their personal story, portraying themselves as its central, vital character. Nations become props. Other human beings become tools. And crucial aspects of reality — the military, the economy, healthcare — become obstacles to overcome or destroy on the path to complete power. Laws are ignored. Principles are dissolved.

The stories of the world’s greatest megalomaniacs show us that their delusional fantasies do not lead to a healthy, balanced world. If left unchecked, societies break apart, many die or starve, and those spared destruction are left with guilt, shame, a loss of trust, and deep sadness.

The defining trait of megalomaniacal hubris is an inability to stop. For an ordinary leader, achievement eventually brings satisfaction; For the megalomaniac, each victory only reveals a larger stage to conquer. Medical science shows that the body produces hormones and neurotransmitters that are triggered by certain self-perpetuating behaviors. Testosterone is the best-documented correlate of dominance and status-seeking. It is elevated in conquerors, aggressive leaders, and those who actively pursue and win power contests. It increases risk tolerance, reduces fear of social rejection, and sharpens competitive drive. Importantly, it rises after a victory (the “winner effect”), creating a self-reinforcing, addictive cycle of dominance.

Dopamine is linked to the neurochemistry of wanting reward anticipation, drive, and grandiosity. Some researchers link the narcissist’s pursuit of admiration to an addiction to dopamine and testosterone. Norepinephrine is elevated in aggressive, vigilant, controlling personalities. It fuels the hyperarousal, hypervigilance, and rapid, reactive decision-making seen in domineering leaders. We see here the self-reinforcing cycle of addictive behavior. The more the megalomaniac acts out, the more they feel compelled to conquer. They are unconsciously, addictively rewarded by their own body chemistry. This is how power becomes an addiction!

Napoleon reconfigured the map of Europe, yet his ego refused to accept a world left unconquered. His invasion of Russia was ended by winter and starvation. Exile followed. The man who had reshaped a continent died on a rock in the ocean, with no world left to control.

Alexander of Macedon, hailed as a god and conqueror, met his limit not on a battlefield but in his own soldiers’ refusal to keep marching. When his exhausted army stopped in India, Alexander reportedly wept. Conquest had been his only language, his addiction — and when it ended, so did he.

A second, more insidious path to ruin is the gradual removal of those willing to speak the truth. The megalomaniacal leader views honest counsel as a personal attack. One by one, the voices of reality are silenced. What remains are advisors who only flatter.

The final phase of Hitler’s regime is the clearest modern example. In the bunker beneath Berlin in 1945, Hitler continued issuing detailed military orders — sending troops that no longer existed. The generals went along with the charade. His death finally caused the entire structure to collapse.

Behind every such story lie the millions who bore the true burden. Napoleon’s soldiers froze on the Russian steppes. Hitler’s crimes killed six million Jews and tens of millions more across Europe — human beings with names, families, and futures, wiped out by the machinery of one man’s delusion.

These dynamics are alive today. Unchecked power, silenced dissent, suppression of facts, and ordinary people sacrificed to one person’s sense of destiny are clearly evident in today’s political landscape.

We must recognize that we are dealing with a megalomaniac, a malignant narcissist with unchecked power, a selfish addict to what makes his body feel powerful and strong. Politically, we should do everything possible to put limits in place. That’s why the upcoming midterms are so crucial. Our democratic tools include voting, speaking out, nonviolent protest, and ensuring elections are secure.

Psychologically and spiritually, we must remain rooted in our values. Return to our traditions and practices — including connecting with nature — to help us remember our basic goodness and warmth. At the core of malignant narcissism and megalomania is a complete lack of care for others and a sociopathic attitude toward ordinary people, especially the vulnerable.

We use our anger as fuel for determination. We demonstrate, stay involved, and cry out for justice. But beneath it all, we care. Stubbornly, we return to kindness and rebuild those healing bonds. With wise and just outrage, insisting on a life that honors deep values and meaning, we begin to repair the tattered chords of connection torn by fear and hate, and start again.

Radhule Weininger, MD, PhD, is a psychotherapist, meditation teacher, and author based in Santa Barbara, radhuleweiningerphd.com. She teaches through Mindful Heart Programs at mindfulheartprograms.org.