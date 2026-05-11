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CARPINTERIA, Calif., May 11, 2026- In an effort to reduce waste and promote a culture of sustainability, the City of Carpinteria will hold its second annual Fix-it Fair, from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 30th at the Carpinteria Veterans Hall, 941 Walnut Ave.

This free community event invites residents to bring broken household items in for repair. Inspired by successful repair events held both locally and around the world, the Fix-it Fair offers attendees the chance to work alongside local experts, learn repair skills, and connect with year-round repair businesses and resources.

Carpinteria residents can bring up to two items for minor repairs. Common items include clothing, textiles, small home appliances, lamps, vacuums, bicycles (minor repairs), and small electronics. In addition to these common items, this year’s event will also offer surfboard ding repair, book repair, knife sharpening, key and lock repair, and more.

“Fix-it Fairs are a fantastic opportunity for communities to come together, learn valuable repair skills, divert waste from landfills, and save money. Repair is the last line of defense to save items from becoming waste,” said Tatianna Suriel, Environmental Program Specialist with the City of Carpinteria.

Participants must be able to carry their items into and out of the event. Those bringing knives for sharpening are asked to place them in a safe, secure covering or bag. Doors will close to new arrivals at 3:30 p.m.; attendees are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for repairs and potential wait times. Please note that repair services and repair expertise are subject to availability and cannot be guaranteed. A supervised children’s activity table will also be available to entertain children while participants work with repair experts.

Don’t miss the opportunity to give your broken items a second life. For more information, visit the Fix-it Fair webpage for event details and a list of confirmed repairers.



For questions, contact sustainability@carpinteriaca.gov.