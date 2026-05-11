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What You Need to Know: The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) recently updated California Women, Infants and Children (WIC) food benefits statewide. These changes increase flexibility and choice for WIC families by expanding the variety of nutritious foods offered and are designed to better support the health and nutrition needs of pregnant and breastfeeding individuals, infants, and young children across California.

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has updated California Women, Infants and Children (WIC) food benefits statewide, expanding access to healthy foods and offering greater flexibility and choice to WIC families. The changes include more whole grain options, additional yogurt flavors, additional plant-based milk alternatives, expanded access to canned fish, and the ability to purchase fresh herbs with the fruits and vegetables benefit.

“These updates to the California WIC food benefits reflect our commitment to supporting the health, cultural preferences, and everyday needs of the families WIC serves,” said Dr. Rita Nguyen, CDPH Assistant Health Officer. By expanding food choices and aligning food benefits with nutrition guidelines and community needs, we are helping to ensure that WIC participants have access to healthy foods that fit their lives and culture.

Why the Change Happened

The updates were implemented in response to a USDA final rule issued in 2024 that incorporated recommendations from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The revised foods are intended to strengthen nutrition security, promote healthier dietary patterns, and better meet the evolving nutritional needs of individuals participating in WIC.

Who Is Impacted

The updated food benefits apply to all California WIC participants, including:

Pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding individuals

Infants and children up to age 5

WIC authorized grocers and retailers who updated inventories and point-of-sale systems to reflect the new authorized food list.

How California Will Implement

CDPH is working closely with WIC local agencies, WIC authorized grocery stores, and partners to ensure a smooth transition and provide education and support so families can fully benefit from the updated food options. Families can use the California WIC App and the updated WIC Shopping Guide and visit the MyFamily website to make shopping easier.

WIC staff are available to help answer questions about the new foods, food allergies, and dietary needs during appointments. CDPH is sharing updates through social media, text messages, and videos to help families explore these changes and make informed choices.

What WIC Families Can Do

Check your benefits: Use the California WIC App to view your updated food balance and scan items while shopping.

Use the California WIC App to view your updated food balance and scan items while shopping. Explore new options: Try new whole grains, yogurt flavors, canned fish, and fresh herbs.

Try new whole grains, yogurt flavors, canned fish, and fresh herbs. Ask about swaps: Talk with WIC staff about food substitutions that fit your family’s dietary needs (for example, families may want to swap milk for tofu or yogurt, eggs for beans, peanut butter, or tofu, and more).

Talk with WIC staff about food substitutions that fit your family’s dietary needs (for example, families may want to swap milk for tofu or yogurt, eggs for beans, peanut butter, or tofu, and more). Stay informed: Visit MyFamily.WIC.ca.gov and talk to your WIC counselor for personalized guidance and updates on your food benefits.

Visit MyFamily.WIC.ca.gov and talk to your WIC counselor for personalized guidance and updates on your food benefits. Not enrolled in WIC yet?

You may qualify if you’re pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding, or caring for a child under 5; have low‑to‑medium income or receive Medi‑Cal, CalFresh, or CalWORKs; and live in California. Visit MyFamily.WIC.ca.gov to check your eligibility and find an office near you.

What Local Agencies and Public Health Professionals Can Do

Share clear information: Update websites, newsletters, and social media.

Update websites, newsletters, and social media. Support families: Answer questions about new foods, food swaps, and app updates during appointments.

Answer questions about new foods, food swaps, and app updates during appointments. Collaborate with partners: Encourage community organizations to share WIC updates and resources.

For the latest information on the new WIC food options, please visit CDPH’s WIC website. This site provides the latest updates, helpful resources, and tools to make shopping easier for WIC families. For media inquiries, contact WICOutreach@cdph.ca.gov.

Additional Resources

About California WIC

California WIC serves nearly one million participants statewide each month, offering nutrition education, breastfeeding support, healthy foods, and referrals to healthcare and community services. Each year, approximately 60 percent of California residents’ births are eligible for WIC. Individuals qualify if their annual household income is at or below 185 percent of the U.S. Poverty Income Guidelines, are in a category served by WIC and are deemed to have a nutritional risk. California WIC partners with 83 local agencies operating approximately 500 service sites across the state, including county health departments, federally qualified health centers, non-profits, and universities.