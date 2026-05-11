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The Carpinteria Groundwater Sustainability Agency (CGSA) has extended the deadline for well owners to register their wells and install approved flowmeters. Well owners are encouraged to begin the process now to ensure completion before July 31, 2026. The extension provides additional time for property owners to complete the steps needed for accurate groundwater‑use reporting.

The adjustment follows feedback from well-owners and vendors regarding installation timelines and supply availability. All wells overlaying the Carpinteria Groundwater Basin must comply with the registration requirement, and all non‑exempt wells must be equipped with approved flowmeters by July 31. Domestic well users must register to qualify for exemption from the flowmeter requirement.

Once the flowmeters are installed at the well, the CGSA will connect the flowmeter to the advanced metering infrastructure used for data collection. This process must be completed prior to September 1 to avoid higher fees and penalties.

“We want to thank the many well owners who worked hard to meet the original March deadline,” said Kelley Dyer, CGSA Executive Director. “At the same time, we recognize this is a significant community-wide undertaking. Extending the deadline provides the opportunity to complete installation and registration successfully.”

Well owners within the basin — including residents and ranchers in both Santa Barbara and Ventura counties — can find updated information at carpgsa.org, including frequently asked questions, approved flowmeters, recommended vendors and penalties for noncompliance.

Currently, charges are based on estimated usage tied to crops and acreage. Flowmeters will replace estimates with actual usage data, allowing for more accurate and equitable billing. If well owners do not install and register approved flowmeters in time, their water usage fees will be estimated at the highest crop factor per acre, equivalent to greenhouse/nursery grower usage.

Well water usage charges and applicable fees will continue to be added to property tax bills each payment period. Rates are calculated based on the amount of water drawn from the groundwater basin and the adopted fiscal year budget of the Carpinteria Groundwater Sustainability Agency. The total budget is divided by the total acre‑feet pumped from the basin, and customers are charged for their portion based on metered usage.

The CGSA charges fees to manage and sustain our shared groundwater resources. The Carpinteria Valley Water District also pays into CGSA for its groundwater wells that supply public drinking water.

“Our goal is to support well owners through this transition,” said Dyer. “Accurate metering is essential for fair and equitable groundwater-use fees, and this extension helps ensure everyone has a reasonable opportunity to meet the requirements.”

About the Carpinteria Groundwater Sustainability Agency:

The Carpinteria GSA is a public agency formed by a joint powers agreement between the Carpinteria Valley Water District, City of Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County Water Agency and County of Ventura to sustainably manage groundwater in the Carpinteria Basin. The agency was formed in January 2020 in response to California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act of 2014, which requires local agencies to develop and implement sustainable groundwater management plans.