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SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 8, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara’s Sustainability & Resilience Department is now accepting registrations for its annual Community Yard Sale on Saturday, June 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This citywide event invites residents to host a yard sale at their home, declutter, earn extra money, and give gently used items a second life.

Community Yard Sale

Saturday, June 13, 2026

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Registered hosts will receive free promotional support, including yard signs to increase visibility, placement on an interactive online map to help shoppers find participating local homes, as well as advertising, and a resource guide for donation drop-off options.

“This event gives residents a simple way to declutter, reduce waste, and connect with neighbors,” said Julie Lawrence, Clean Community Manager. “Last year, more than 100 households participated, keeping usable items in circulation and out of the landfill. We encourage anyone interested in hosting to register early to be included on the official event map, and we invite shoppers to explore neighborhoods across the city.”

Participants must reside within the City of Santa Barbara. Those living in apartments or condominiums should check with their property manager or landlord before signing up.

For event details or to register as a host, visit Community Yard Sale (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/YardSale).