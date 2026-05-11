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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (May 11, 2026) — Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has been named the 2026 California Nonprofit of the Year by Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, recognizing the Garden as not only one of the region’s treasured assets, but also for 100 years of leadership in conservation, and its growing impact as a statewide voice for biodiversity and climate resilience through native plants.

“I am proud that our district is home to one of the most historic botanic gardens in the nation,” shared Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón “The work carried out at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is critical to the future of native California plants. I wish them all the best as they strive for another 100 years.”

Each year, members of the California State Legislature select one nonprofit organization from their district to be honored for exceptional contributions to the community. This recognition arrives during a milestone year for the Garden, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026. Founded in 1926 as the first botanic garden in the United States dedicated exclusively to native plants, the Garden has spent a century advancing the understanding, conservation, and use of California’s native flora. The Garden has grown from 13 acres to today’s 78 acres, featuring more than 6 miles of walking trails, a library, a public native plant nursery, and a Conservation Center that is home to research labs, an interpretive gallery, an herbarium, and seed bank.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by Senate President pro Tempore Limón as a California Nonprofit of the Year,” said Steve Windhager, Ph.D., executive director of Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “For more than a century, the Garden’s mission has been to conserve native plants and inspire stewardship of California’s extraordinary biodiversity, which is essential to sustaining life and building resilience in the face of climate change. As we celebrate the Garden’s centennial, we also recognize that this work has always been made possible by our community—past and present—and we are excited to continue shaping the next 100 years together with the partners, supporters, and advocates who share a commitment to the future health of California’s native landscapes.”

Through conservation research, horticultural displays, education programs, and regional partnerships, the Garden is working across the Central Coast and beyond to protect biodiversity, restore habitats, and advance solutions to climate challenges. Its leadership extends from seed banking and rare plant conservation to public education and policy advocacy, helping to shape a more resilient future for California’s landscapes and communities.

The California Nonprofit of the Year recognition highlights not only the Garden’s scientific and conservation achievements, but also its role as a trusted community resource – connecting people to the natural world and empowering individuals, organizations, and policymakers to take meaningful action.

The Garden will be formally recognized by Senate President pro Tempore Limón as part of California Nonprofits Day at the State Capitol on May 20.

About Santa Barbara Botanic Garden