I had the honor and pleasure of appearing before The Honorable Judge Thomas Adams for over 32 years. As a Deputy District Attorney I appeared before him in both Juvenile Court and adult Criminal Court for countless cases.

Once I was elected District Attorney I frequently communicated with him on a variety of criminal and Juvenile Justice issues.

Throughout my decades of working with Judge Adams, I found him to be honest, ethical, compassionate, professional, articulate, hard-working and extremely intelligent.

Without any reservation I wholeheartedly support his re-election.