For me, the only choice for governor is Tom Steyer.

Many worrisome issues plague California, but eclipsing them all is climate change. Through my work as a natural history filmmaker showcasing animals and the environment for places like National Geographic, the BBC, and PBS, it’s clear our rapidly warming world is becoming inhospitable to us all. Steyer has been focused on climate change since 2012.

To those who say, “but he is a billionaire!,” I say it is true that early on he invested in oil and gas and other things that weren’t great, but he broke with his company in 2012 when they wouldn’t divest from fossil fuels. He genuinely wants to make amends. He will stand up to the fossil fuel industry and will fight for the renewals industry with equal vigor.

I went to college with Tom. While I didn’t know him that well nor have I stayed in touch, I’ve watched him over the years, and he is the same Tom he was in college: whip smart, fiercely determined, and a good guy. When I heard him recently in Santa Barbara, I felt he sincerely wants to make California the best it can be for his children and their children.

Climate activist Bill McKibben said this about Steyer: “I can’t think of a more knowledgeable and committed climate champion in political life in America today.” Steyer has my vote, and for our kids and their future, I hope he has yours, too.