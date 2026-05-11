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SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 2026 – In light of the final investigative reports regarding the passing of Jay and Kristen Ruskey, the Ruskey family is sharing an update to honor their memory and advocate for the safety of others.

The official findings confirm that Jay and Kristen’s lives were tragically cut short by carbon monoxide poisoning while they slept. Most importantly, the investigation revealed that while a carbon monoxide and smoke detector was present in their room, the wiring had been disconnected.

“This somber clarity allows us to move forward with the truth,” said Brent Waldman, family friend and trustee for the Ruskey children. “We want this tragedy to serve as a final, life-saving gift from Jay and Kristen to the community they loved so much.”

A Life-Saving Plea: Detectors Save Lives

The family urges everyone to take immediate action in their own homes:

• Check your detectors: Ensure every bedroom and common area has a working carbon monoxide and smoke detector.

• Verify the power: Battery-operated units need fresh batteries twice a year; hard-wired units must be checked to ensure they are connected and functional.

• Don’t wait: Carbon monoxide is a silent, invisible killer. A simple five-minute check can be the difference between life and death.

Gratitude for the Outpouring of Support

The family also wishes to express their profound thanks for the overwhelming generosity shown through the community’s GoFundMe support. To date, over 1,200 donors have contributed to the future of the Ruskey children.

“We are deeply moved by the support we have received through the GoFundMe campaign,” the family shared.

“Seeing the names of friends, colleagues, and even strangers who were touched by Jay and Kristen’s work has been a huge source of strength as we navigate what our future looks like. This support provides a vital bridge for Kasurina, Sean, and Aiden as they continue their education and carry forward their parents’ incredible legacy in the California agricultural community.”

While the void left by Jay and Kristen can never be filled, their spirit lives on in the trees they planted, the industry they pioneered, and most of all, in their three resilient children.