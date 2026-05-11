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Santa Barbara, CA — May 11, 2026 — Local public lands experts and explorers will take audiences deep into the Sespe Wilderness, the largest protected Wilderness area in the southern Los Padres National Forest, in an upcoming Trail Talks event at the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Public Library on Thursday, May 21.

Designated in 1992, the Sespe Wilderness was set aside for permanent protection under federal law. The designation prohibits permanent roads, development, and motorized use, helping maintain its wild character while allowing low-impact recreation like hiking and camping. Spanning landscapes from Pine Mountain and Sespe Creek to Piedra Blanca and Chorro Grande, the Sespe is known for its extensive trail network, rare wildlife such as California condors and bighorn sheep, and deep cultural and spiritual importance to the Chumash people.

“This is a place that exists today because people came together and chose to protect it,” said Jeff Kuyper, Executive Director at Los Padres ForestWatch. “At a time when our public lands face increasing pressure—from development to policy rollbacks—it’s worth remembering that the Sespe Wilderness was saved by everyday community members who had the foresight to ensure its permanent protection.”

The event, Trail Talks: Sespe Wilderness: Backcountry Wonders at the Intersection of Nature, Adventure, and Politics, will feature Kuyper alongside Peter Deneen and Chuck Graham, who will share insights into the region’s landscapes, recreation opportunities, and the history behind its federal Wilderness designation.

Peter Deneen, an award-winning writer, educator, and director of Keep the Sespe Wild, emphasized the connection between people and place. “The Sespe is one of those rarelandscapes that invites both exploration and reflection,” he said. “It’s wild, remote, and deeply meaningful—not just for recreation, but for understanding our relationship to the natural world.”

From condor sightings to remote backcountry routes, the Sespe offers a rare glimpse into a largely untouched landscape along California’s Central Coast.

For Chuck Graham, a longtime outdoor journalist and photographer, the draw is both visual and ecological. “The Sespe offers some of the most remarkable wildlife and landscapes on the Central Coast,” he said. “It’s a place filled with ecological richness that rewards curiosity and respect.”

Trail Talks is a monthly public education series hosted by the Santa Barbara Public Library with support from James Wapotich. The series brings together outdoor enthusiasts, naturalists, and community members to explore the ecology, geology, history, and cultural significance of landscapes near and far.

Event Details

What: Trail Talks: Sespe Wilderness: Backcountry Wonders at the Intersection of Nature, Adventure, and Politics

When: Thursday, May 21 from 6:30-7:30 pm

Where: Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library

Cost: FREE

Learn more: https://calendar.library.santabarbaraca.gov/event/trail-talks-political-and-natural-history-sespe-wilderness-jeff-kuyper-peter-deneen-and-chuck

About the Speakers

Jeff Kuyper is an expert on our region’s public lands and their historic, policy, and legal frameworks. He is a founder of Los Padres ForestWatch, a nonprofit that works to protect Los Padres National Forest and Carrizo Plain National Monument through advocacy, education, and community engagement. With more than 25 years of experience advocating for wildlife, public lands, and local communities. He holds a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Oregon School of Law, with a certificate in Environmental and Natural Resource Law, and a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Studies from UC Santa Barbara.

Peter Deneen is an award-winning writer, educator, nonprofit leader, and actor based in his hometown of Ojai. He is a veteran United States Coast Guard officer, where he served for over a decade. Peter holds a Bachelor of Science from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, a Master of Arts in Climate and Society from Columbia University, and is currently an MBA candidate at UCLA. He serves on several local and regional nonprofit boards, including Keep the Sespe Wild, Ojai Raptor Center, and The C.R.E.W., and sits as the board presidentof the Ojai Valley Defense Fund. Peter is an ultramarathon runner, co-founder of Sisar Canyon Run Club, and is a Runners for Public Lands Ambassador.

Chuck Graham is a freelance writer and photographer from Carpinteria. He’s been leading kayak tours at the Channel Islands National Park for 24 years. His stories and photos have appeared in National Geographic, BBC Wildlife Magazine, High Country News, American Forests, Natural History Magazine, Men’s Journal, Backpacker, The Surfer’s Journal, and Westways. He’s the author of the award-winning Carrizo Plain, Where the Mountains Meet the Grasslands and his new book, Paddling into a Natural Balance, Stories of Kayaking and Conservation around Channel Islands National Park, recently won the Nature Division of the Independent Press Awards for 2026.