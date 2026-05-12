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Santa Barbara, Calif. – A Carpinteria man has been arrested on multiple felony charges related to elder financial abuse, and Sheriff’s detectives are working to identify any additional victims.

On April 25, 2026, a family member of an elderly care recipient in Goleta discovered suspicious activity involving the victim’s checking account, including an unexplained cashed check and several missing checks. The family member promptly reported the concerns to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Through their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 28-year-old Jose Olivares-Alonso of Carpinteria, who had been employed as the victim’s in-home caregiver.

On April 29, 2026, detectives served a warrant at Olivares-Alonso’s residence in the 4700-block of Carpinteria Avenue. During the service of the warrant, Olivares-Alonso resisted arrest before ultimately being taken into custody.

Olivares-Alonso was booked at the Main Jail for resisting arrest and multiple felony charges, including theft by a caretaker, burglary, forgery, and identity theft. He has since been released.

Due to the suspect’s access to vulnerable individuals through his work as a caregiver, detectives believe there may be additional victims associated with this case. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact Detective Kiesow at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

The Sheriff’s Office would also like to commend the victim’s family members for recognizing irregularities and taking swift action to report suspicious financial activity. Elder financial abuse can often go unnoticed, particularly when caregivers or trusted individuals have regular access to finances and personal information.

Families are encouraged to routinely monitor the financial accounts and well-being of elderly or otherwise vulnerable loved ones for signs of suspicious activity, missing funds, unusual purchases, or unexplained changes in banking habits. Early detection and reporting can play a critical role in preventing further victimization.