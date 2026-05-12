As Melinda Greene’s former husband, I had the opportunity over many years to see firsthand the kind of person and professional she is. Long before this campaign, I watched her approach public service with integrity, discipline, and a genuine commitment to doing the job well.

What stands out most about Melinda is that she truly respects the responsibilities of government service. She understands that the work of the Clerk-Recorder-Assessor’s office affects people’s lives in important ways, and she has always believed the public deserves competence, accuracy, and accountability.

Melinda is thoughtful, organized, and exceptionally hardworking. I saw countless examples of her dedication and professionalism, often putting in long hours because she cared deeply about getting things right. Her experience is not theoretical or political — it is decades of hands-on public service experience.

I have known Melinda for many years, and I know her character, intelligence, and commitment to serving the community. Santa Barbara County would benefit from her experience and steady leadership, and I encourage voters to support Melinda Greene for Clerk-Recorder-Assessor.