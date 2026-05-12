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SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Presidio Neighborhood, the historic district surrounding El Presidio de Santa Bárbara, has launched a new brand identity and website aimed at strengthening its visibility as a cultural and commercial destination in downtown Santa Barbara.

The refresh is part of a multi-year planning effort led by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP), which acquired stewardship of the Presidio Neighborhood initiative in 2022. The updated branding includes a new logo, visual identity, and an expanded website highlighting the district’s history, businesses, cultural organizations, and public events.

“The Presidio Neighborhood is a place where historic charm and vibrant creativity intertwine—where live performances fill intimate spaces, galleries radiate bold expression, and cafés, boutiques, and restaurants blend seamlessly into a living canvas—inviting visitors to step in, linger, and be inspired. We look forward to seeing you,” said Cecilia Martini-Muth, Director of Marketing at the Lobero Theatre and a Presidio Neighborhood Advisory Council member.

Centered around the Spanish fort founded in 1782, the Presidio area has been shaped over centuries by Chumash communities, early Mexican and Californio families, and later Chinese 123 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara, California 93101 • P (805) 963-0093 • F (805) 568-1999 b hand Japanese immigrants. That layered history remains central to the district’s identity, even as the new branding presents a more cohesive public face.

The Presidio Neighborhood is a community of businesses and organizations located within nine square blocks in the historic heart of Santa Barbara, working together to foster community and enhance the cultural vitality of the area. Participation in the neighborhood is supported through a membership-based program, which helps fund shared marketing, programming, and collaborative initiatives among neighborhood partners.

“The Presidio Neighborhood has long been defined by a rich mix of cultures and communities,” said Anne Petersen, Executive Director of SBTHP. “This new brand and website give us better tools to share those stories and support the people and places that make the neighborhood unique.”

The new website serves as a central hub for exploring the neighborhood, featuring interactive maps, profiles of local businesses and organizations, historical content, and event listings. It is intended to function both as a visitor resource and as a tool for strengthening connections within the neighborhood.

The new logo reflects the diversity of cultures, organizations, and businesses that define the Presidio Neighborhood. Its varied color palette draws inspiration from the nine-block area surrounding El Presidio—an assemblage of historic buildings, cultural spaces, and gathering places—allowing the mark to function as an abstract map of the neighborhood itself.

Development of the rebrand was guided by the Presidio Neighborhood Advisory Council, formed in early 2025 and composed of representatives from neighborhood businesses and organizations. The council helped inform the brand by shaping findings from business and visitor surveys into a cohesive vision, working in collaboration with Irene Hoffman Design.

The Presidio Neighborhood’s new brand and website are now live. More information is available at presidioneighborhoodsb.com.

ABOUT THE SANTA BARBARA TRUST FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION

Founded in 1963 by Dr. Pearl Chase, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) stewards the past and present of the Presidio Neighborhood and inspires preservation advocacy throughout the County in order to create a more vibrant community. SBTHP operates El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, Santa Barbara’s 18th century birthplace, under an agreement with California State Parks. In addition to portions of the Spanish fort, El Presidio SHP includes the Alhecama Theatre (1925) and the campus of the Santa Barbara School of the Arts, and Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens (1947) the last visible connection to Santa Barbara’s Chinatown. The organization also operates Casa de la Guerra, the 1820’s adobe home of Presidio Comandante José de la Guerra, and the Santa Inés Mission Mills near Solvang, CA. SBTHP produces dozens of community and school programs throughout the year to provide access to these special historic places. SBTHP is 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization; learn more at sbthp.org.