SBART Press Luncheon: Postseason Competition Heats Up

The final SBART Press Luncheon of the year featured a preview of the upcoming baseball and softball playoffs, as well as updates on the track and field and volleyball postseasons.

Tierney Clark of Bishop Diego swimming and John Michael Flint of Bishop Diego boys’ volleyball were selected as SBART Athletes of the Week after putting together outstanding postseason performances.

Tierney Clark of Bishop Diego swimming. Photo Credit: Courtesy

Flint led the Cardinals to their first CIF Championship game in program history with a match-high 20 kills in a four-set victory over El Dorado in the semifinals of the CIF-SS Division 5 playoffs. In addition, Flint racked up 30 kills and 12 digs in a five-set victory over Brea Olinda.

On the girls’ side, Clark won the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.06 and the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:56.81 at the CIF-SS Division 4 Championships.

John Michael Flint is a prolific three-sport athlete at Bishop Diego. Photo Credit: Courtesy.

UCSB Scholar Athlete of the Year

The UCSB women’s soccer team advanced to the Big West Championships this past season, one year after advancing to the NCAA Tournament, and Sofie Rodriguez has been a huge part of that success as a fixture on the Gauchos’ back line.

Rodriguez was named to the All-Big West First Team for the 2025 season after appearing in all 23 matches and leading the team with 2,014 minutes played.

As a junior in 2024, Rodriguez earned All-Big West Honorable Mention honors and was awarded Big West Championship Match Co-MVP.

In the classroom, Rodriguez majors in Biological Science and boasts a 3.4 cumulative GPA.

CIF-SS Baseball Playoffs

Bishop Diego, Carpinteria, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, and Santa Barbara baseball teams all reached the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

San Marcos will host Grand Terrace in Division 4, and Bishop Diego will travel to Nordhoff in Division 8 on Thursday.

On Friday, Carpinteria will travel to Flintridge Prep in Division 7, Dos Pueblos will travel to Burroughs of Burbank in Division 3, and Santa Barbara will host Loara in Division 5.

Big Game in the Brick House

Bishop Diego boys’ volleyball will host St. Anthony of Long Beach in the CIF-SS Division 5 Championship Match on Friday beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cardinals are 27-8 overall this season, while St. Anthony is 14-7.