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Santa Barbara, CA — May 13, 2026 — The regional Mexican music community is coming together for a powerful evening of music, solidarity, and support for immigrant families through the inaugural Freedom Music Fest, featuring performances by Larry Hernández, Régulo Caro, and Roberto Tapia.

A portion of the event proceeds will benefit 805UndocuFund, a nonprofit organization providing direct financial assistance to immigrant families impacted by recent ICE raids and climate-induced disasters while also advocating for long-term systems change at the policy level.

All donated proceeds received by 805UndocuFund will directly support the organization’s Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides immediate relief to families affected by immigration enforcement throughout California’s Central Coast. Since launching the Emergency Assistance Fund in April 2025, 805UndocuFund has distributed more than $1 million in direct assistance to impacted families across the region.

“This event is about more than music — it is about community, dignity, and standing together during a time when immigrant families are facing fear, uncertainty, and economic hardship,” said Primitiva Hernandez, Executive Director of 805UndocuFund. “We are deeply grateful to the artists, organizers, sponsors, and every person choosing to show up in solidarity. Every dollar raised will go directly toward helping families in crisis and reminding our community that they are not alone.”

The festival will take place on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at the historic Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

PRESS CONFERENCE

As part of the event promotion, exclusive one-on-one interviews with participating artists will be available during a press conference on:

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

12:00 PM

4226 E. Olympic Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90023

At this time, Larry Hernández and Régulo Caro have confirmed participation. Confirmation from Roberto Tapia is pending.

EVENT INFORMATION

Freedom Music Fest

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Doors open at 6:00 PM

Arlington Theatre

1317 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA

Tickets are available through AXS.com and at the Arlington Theatre box office Tuesday through Saturday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Sponsorship opportunities are available through Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 12:00 PM. Businesses contributing $1,500 will receive:

• Four VIP seats in the theater’s reserved seating area in the front four rows

• Logo recognition displayed during the event

For sponsorship information, contact:

Maile Hernandez

Phone: 805-291-7116

Email: Maile@805undocufund.org

ABOUT 805UNDOCUFUND

805UndocuFund is a grassroots immigrant-led nonprofit organization serving San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. The organization provides direct emergency financial assistance, disaster relief, rapid response support, and advocacy for immigrant communities across California’s Central Coast. Since its founding in 2018, 805UndocuFund has distributed over 9 million dollars in direct aid to immigrant families impacted by climate-induced disasters, the COVID pandemic, and immigration enforcement.