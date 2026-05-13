When I learned that Judge Thomas Adams Jr. was running for re-election I was thrilled.

I have worked with Judge Adams for nearly 25 years. When I say “worked with,” that is exactly what I mean. Judge Adams is a collaborator. He approaches each case with a unique eye, and a commitment to problem solving. When tending to any case he includes equally defense counsel, prosecutors, Probation, Social Services, County Counsel, CASA, and any other party in order to analyze all issues and reach the most just outcome.

He has also pioneered Teen Court, a critical restorative justice program. His commitment to our community is immeasurable.

As Santa Barbara County residents, we are fortunate to have had such an outstanding jurist for all these years. We would be even more so to continue to be served by Judge Adams for another term.