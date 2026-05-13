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SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 13, 2026

Santa Barbara Clean Energy (SBCE) is excited to announce the launch of Charge Up SB, a new program that helps multifamily and affordable housing multifamily properties in the city of Santa Barbara to install electric vehicle (EV) chargers. The program provides free expert support including site assessment, permitting assistance, and customized installation scenarios. The program also includes generous financial incentives that can cover a significant portion of EV charging equipment expenses.

“Charge Up SB makes EV adoption easier for Santa Barbara Clean Energy customers, especially renters and tenants living in multifamily buildings,” said Jon Griesser, City of Santa Barbara Clean Energy Programs Manager. “This program will increase equitable access to EV chargers and will help address City climate goals by making it easier to switch to an electric vehicle.”

Both multifamily and affordable housing multifamily properties are eligible for technical assistance and incentives supporting the purchase and installation of EV charging equipment. Incentives are available for Level 1 and Level 2 outlets, Level 2 charging stations, panel upgrades, and make-ready work to prepare the site for EV charging. Affordable housing properties qualify for enhanced incentive levels and higher project cost coverage. The program is now open and accepting interest forms for technical assistance and applications for incentives.

For more information on and to submit an interest form to get started, property owners and managers are encouraged to visit Charge Up SB (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ChargeUpSB).

Santa Barbara Clean Energy is a not-for-profit program of the City of Santa Barbara that supplies clean, cost-competitive electricity for homes and businesses in the city of Santa Barbara.