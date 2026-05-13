Santa Barbara keeps talking about housing like it’s a mystery. It’s not. We created this problem ourselves.

For decades, city leaders and wealthy neighborhood groups fought new housing in the name of “protecting community character.” Projects got delayed for years. Permits got buried in process. Apartments got treated like threats instead of necessities.

Now everyone acts shocked that rent is insane.

Santa Barbara is basically a sold-out concert. What happens when a concert sells out? Ticket prices explode. Not because Ticketmaster is evil. Not because fans are greedy. Because too many people want something that there isn’t enough of.

Housing works the same way.

Thousands of people want to live in Santa Barbara. We stopped building enough housing. Prices went up. That was the predictable outcome.

And yet city leaders still act like landlords are the root of the entire problem instead of acknowledging the obvious: Scarcity drives prices. When supply is tight, every restriction matters more.

If it takes years just to get approval to add units or remodel property, fewer projects happen. Many local property owners will tell you the same story: applications delayed endlessly, projects tied up in hearings, massive fees, constant uncertainty.

That delay becomes cost. Cost becomes higher rent.

Meanwhile, the city keeps doubling down on policies focused on controlling the shrinking supply instead of increasing it.

Santa Barbara’s Housing Authority already manages or supports more than 4,400 units through public housing and Section 8 programs. That is roughly 20 percent of the city’s rental market under government management or subsidy. Yet affordability keeps getting worse. That should force an honest conversation.

If managing more and more of the market hasn’t solved the problem, maybe the actual issue is that we simply do not have enough housing. And here’s the part nobody wants to say out loud:

Some housing policies help current tenants while quietly hurting future renters.

Rent freezes and strict caps sound great politically. If you already have an apartment, of course you want your rent locked in. But what about the person trying to move here next year? What about the college graduate looking for their first apartment? The teacher? The nurse? The restaurant worker?

When owners become less willing to build, renovate, or rent units long term, supply shrinks even more. The next renter ends up competing for fewer apartments, and prices rise even faster. That is exactly why cities with severe housing shortages often become even more expensive after years of overregulation.

This is not a moral failure by renters or landlords. It is math.

Santa Barbara cannot preserve itself into affordability. You cannot demand lower prices while blocking housing, delaying permits, capping development, and treating every new project like a public threat. At some point, the city has to decide whether it actually wants middle-class people to live here, because right now, Santa Barbara is slowly becoming a place where young people grow up here, then leave because they cannot afford to stay.

Teachers commute from Ventura. Workers drive from Santa Maria. Young families give up entirely. That is not sustainability. That is exclusion with nice weather.

If city leaders are serious about affordability, they should focus less on fighting over the existing pie and more on making the pie bigger.

Build more housing.

Speed up permits.

Legalize more units.

Encourage ownership opportunities.

Stop treating supply like the enemy.

Because the truth is simple: You cannot regulate your way out of a shortage.