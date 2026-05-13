Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to explore an exciting lineup of downtown happenings this week, including the Ribbon-Cutting & Opening Celebration of the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative, the Fiesta Dog Parade, hands-on workshops, artist talks, culinary experiences, and a variety of community celebrations.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here: conta.cc/4eBNW4ZFeatured Events:

Sunset Chef’s Table at the Kimpton Canary Hotel (Thursday, May 14, 5:00 PM)

(Thursday, May 14, 5:00 PM) Hunt Slonem at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery (Friday, May 15, 4:00 PM)

(Friday, May 15, 4:00 PM) Oil and Water: Policy, Progress, and the Path Forward (Darcy Aston Memorial Lecture) at CEC’s Environmental Hub (Friday, May 15, 5:30 PM)

(Friday, May 15, 5:30 PM) Fiesta Dog Parade at Paseo Nuevo (Saturday, May 16, 11:00 AM)

(Saturday, May 16, 11:00 AM) Candied Lemon & Citrus Syrup at domecíl (Saturday, May 16, 11:00 AM)

(Saturday, May 16, 11:00 AM) Santa Barbara Culinary Experience Grand Wine Tasting at El Presidio de Santa Barbara (Saturday, May 16, 1:00 PM)

(Saturday, May 16, 1:00 PM) Meet World-Renowned 3D Pop Artist Charles Fazzino at 3D Studio Gallery (Saturday, May 16, 2:00 PM)

(Saturday, May 16, 2:00 PM) Solstice Workshop Opening Reception at The Community Arts Workshop (Saturday, May 16, 3:00 PM)

Ribbon-Cutting & Opening Celebration of the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative at State x Carrillo Intersection (Sunday, May 17, 2:00 PM)

(Sunday, May 17, 2:00 PM) New Moon Ritual: Sound Bath, Sauna, Cold Plunge at Soul Care Studio + Sauna (Sunday, May 17, 5:30 PM)

(Sunday, May 17, 5:30 PM) TOM SELLECK in conversation with TED DANSON at The Granada Theatre (Tuesday, May 19, 7:30 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Downtown Kickin’ Country Line Dancing (Every Wednesday in May): Enjoy free country line dancing lessons in front of Best BBQ and Apna (716 State Street).

(Every Wednesday in May): Enjoy free country line dancing lessons in front of Best BBQ and Apna (716 State Street). Queen of Cups Staged Reading ( May 16–18, 2:00 PM): Join MORE Theater/SB at the historic Balboa Building (735 State Street) for a special three-day reading of a new epic poem-play by queer studies scholar Judy Grahn.

May 16–18, 2:00 PM): Join MORE Theater/SB at the historic Balboa Building (735 State Street) for a special three-day reading of a new epic poem-play by queer studies scholar Judy Grahn. TV Santa Barbara Online Auction: Bid on luxury getaways, mountain retreats, and original artwork before the auction closes on Sunday, May 17, to support local community media and accessible storytelling.

Bid on luxury getaways, mountain retreats, and original artwork before the auction closes on Sunday, May 17, to support local community media and accessible storytelling. The Strangers Project at Art & Soul (May 2-17): Explore a globally recognized archive of handwritten stories that foster human connection and empathy through collective storytelling.

(May 2-17): Explore a globally recognized archive of handwritten stories that foster human connection and empathy through collective storytelling. “Shapes of Surrealism” Exhibition at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery (On Display until May 31): Six contemporary artists ignite surrealism as a living, breathing field of perception.

(On Display until May 31): Six contemporary artists ignite surrealism as a living, breathing field of perception. “The Gift: New Additions to our Story” Exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum (On Display until May 31): Highlighting community gifts that illuminate local history.

(On Display until May 31): Highlighting community gifts that illuminate local history. “Ludmilla Pilat Welch: Serene Santa Barbara” Exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum (On Display until May 31): Historic plein air renderings of Santa Barbara’s iconic adobes.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here: conta.cc/4eBNW4Z

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit