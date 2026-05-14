The Dos Pueblos and San Marcos boys’ tennis teams advanced to CIF-Southern Section championship matches with semifinal victories on Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos defeated El Segundo Eagles 11-7 in the Division 4 semifinals in Goleta, reaching its first CIF-SS final since 2001. The Chargers secured seven doubles points, led by the tandem of Ryland Montgomery and Arman Enterazi, who finished undefeated on the day. The doubles teams of Ryan Taner and Luca Ucer, along with Massey Scott and Brendan Gordon, each posted 2-1 records. In singles play, freshman Ciaran Tober-Bridges rebounded from his first loss of the season to earn two victories, while Evan Harwin and Neil Sharngpani each added one win.

Branden Stewart is a key contributor for San Marcos. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

San Marcos advanced to the Division 5 championship with a 12-6 victory over Aliso Niguel at home. The Royals received balanced singles performances from Braden Stewart, Hudson Chossek and Dylan Cotich, who each finished 2-1. In doubles competition, Jacob Cantrell and Eliot Gray won all three of their matches, while Will Schneider and Cade Campbell contributed two victories.

Dos Pueblos will face Westlake Warriors in the Division 4 final, while San Marcos will take on San Clemente Tritons in the Division 5 championship on Friday.