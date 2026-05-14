Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Rendering of the west elevation of new Anthem Church assembly facility | Credit: Courtesy

Rendering of the southeast elevation of new Anthem Church assembly facility | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA May 14, 2026 – The City of Goleta’s Design Review Board (DRB) will be conducting a Preliminary Design level review for the purpose of making a recommendation to the Planning Commission (PC) for a proposed new church and other design aspects affecting both church facilities (i.e. lighting, landscaping) on May 26, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. The property owner, Christ Lutheran Church (CLC), has submitted a proposal to split the property located at 6595 Covington Way into two lots to allow the construction of a new church and associated improvements for Anthem Church (AC). The meeting will be held in person at Goleta City Hall Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive and via the Zoom platform. The public may also view the meeting on Goleta TV Channel 19 and/or online at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings.

The applicant is seeking design and landscaping-related recommendations. The applicant is requesting (i) a Tentative Parcel Map (TPM) to subdivide the existing CLC site into two lots; (ii) one (1) Conditional Use Permit Amendment (CUP) (65-CP-52) to revise the boundary of the initial CUP where CLC is located, (iii) one (1) Plan for the existing CLC building on new Lot 1, with adjustments for landscaping, parking, bicycle parking, and the rear setback, (iv) one Minor Conditional Use Permit to allow a new as-built Development community assembly use in the RS-8 zone district, (v) one new Development Plan on Lot 2 for the new AC assembly and education buildings and associated improvements with adjustments for building/structure height, and an Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Area (ESHA) buffer reduction, and (vi) Preliminary Design Review of the improvements proposed on Lot 1 and 2. The General Plan Land Use Designation and Zoning Ordinance Designation is Single Family Residential (RS).

No changes are proposed to the existing CLC sanctuary/community assembly buildings on proposed Lot 1. However, seven additional trees are proposed to be added in the parking lot area. Development on proposed Lot 2 will include the construction of a 6,512 sq. ft. sanctuary/community assembly building and a two-story 13,554 sq. ft. education building to support daycare and preschool uses. Proposed building materials for the AC buildings proposed on Lot 2 include a naturally toned, board-formed concrete base at the ground level and supporting vertically ribbed, bone-white metal panel walls that echo the character of historic agricultural structures. Additional exterior finishes, including plaster elements, enrich the material palette. Above, a charcoal grey standing seam metal roof crowns both the assembly and education building. The building would contain an elevator at a total height of 33 feet.

Proposed landscaping for Lot 2 includes new landscaping around the permitter of the new lot and within the proposed parking lot. The applicant is also proposing new areas for passive recreation and gathering (patio areas), and a fenced outdoor play yard for daycare and preschool uses at the southeast corner of the property. Within this area, the applicant is proposing plant materials consisting of native species, with the intent to support butterfly foraging and the restoration of the Monarch buffer area. Exterior passive recreation areas around the sanctuary would include pavers, grasses, benches, and patios. A concrete walkway would traverse the exterior of the sanctuary, flanked on the east and west sides by two (2) 1,500 SF wooden trellises with vines.

All trees on the Lot 1 CLC site will remain, with seven additional trees proposed within the existing parking lot area. On the Lot 2 AC site, 18 small to medium-sized non-native trees, primarily cinnamon camphora, will be removed to accommodate grading and development of the proposed project. The subject trees are located on the northern portion of the lot and are not located within ESHA buffers. On Lot 2, the applicant proposes 14 new trees within the Monarch ESHA buffer area to enhance the habitat and provide additional shade, softening and screening. An additional 39 trees are proposed within the parking for a total of 53 new trees on Lot 2.

AC is proposing a 6’ high, black chain-link fence to demarcate exterior property boundaries with CLC and Lake Los Carneros Park and provide security. Where adjacent to the Stow House portion of Lake Los Carneros Park, the applicant is proposing a 4’ high split rail fence to allow small animals to traverse. Additional fencing, not to exceed 6’ high, will be provided around the pre-school/day care play area. A 3’ high stucco CMU retaining wall is proposed along the northern property boundary between CLC and AC.

On the AC campus, the applicant is proposing both building wall sconces and pole lighting, which would be directed downward.

Preliminary Design Review will include a recommendation to the Planning Commission on the design elements of the project. The Planning Commission will be the review authority for the various project components, including the environmental analysis. The date of the Planning Commission meeting has not yet been determined and additional notice will be provided at a later date.

View a parcel map here.

Written comments regarding the design aspects of this project may be submitted to PERmeetings@cityofgoleta.gov for Design Review Board consideration. Please submit comments regarding the design elements by noon of the date of the hearing (May 26). Communication received after that time may not be reviewed by the Design Review Board prior to the meeting. Please direct questions and/or comments regarding this project to Senior Planner Brian Hiefield at bhiefield@cityofgoleta.gov.

The project was filed by agent Steve Whelton of Suzanne Elledge Planning and Permitting Services (SEPPS) on behalf of Lars Linton, agent for Christ Lutheran Church, the property owner and AC, applicant.