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Santa Barbara, CA – On May 2nd, hundreds of riders and their horses paraded through the streets of Solvang and gathered at Mission Santa Inés to begin the 96th annual ride of the Rancheros Visitadores. More than 750 Rancheros from 37 states and 6 countries gathered at the Mission to receive a blessing and present a $166K check to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Fourteen years ago, at the request of the late Ranchero Steve Beneto, the Rancheros Visitadores and Wrangler began fundraising for the Cancer Foundation. Since then, they have raised $1.9M in support of local cancer care and aim to raise $2M cumulatively before their 2027 ride. The fundraising committee of JB Balch, Anthony Borgatello, David Lamb, Peter Oppenheimer, Russ Penniman, Daren Peterson, and Kelly Riley make personal contributions and encourage other members of their camp to donate.

“As Steve Beneto said, we have found a cause we believe in… As we continue our support of the Cancer Foundation and the services they fund at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, we know that patients are able to access services, such as patient navigation, genetic counseling and nutrition support, that help them survive and even thrive during treatment,” explains Ranchero El Presidente John W. Jones, Jr.

“The Cancer Foundation remains tremendously grateful to the Rancheros Visitadores for their ongoing support of cancer care,” shared Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Foundation. “Their commitment helps to shine a light on the importance of these programs for residents of the Valley and the greater Santa Barbara community.”

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara:

The Cancer Foundation is an independent nonprofit and the exclusive fundraising partner of the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. The Foundation’s mission is to ensure the availability of superior cancer care and patient support services for all residents of Santa Barbara County. To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at www.cfsb.org, or find us on Instagram and Facebook.