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GOLETA, CA, May 14, 2026 – Be part of something special – volunteer for the City of Goleta’s Second Annual Fourth of July Drone Light Show! The event takes place on the football field at Dos Pueblos High School (7266 Alameda Avenue). Gates open at 6:00 p.m. with food trucks, DJ Darla Bea, line dancing, family-friendly games and activities, a photo booth and more. The event finale is an approximately 15-minute-long drone light show that will begin around 9:15 p.m.

Volunteers will assist with various tasks such as event setup, guest services, safety coordination, and more. Your involvement will help ensure that the event runs smoothly and creates a memorable evening for all. Don’t wait, sign-up to volunteer with us today!

All volunteers will receive a commemorative T-shirt to wear during the event. Participants must be 16 years of age or older, while volunteers ages 12 to 15 are welcome to join with adult supervision. This event is a great chance for families, friends, and community groups to come together and make a meaningful impact.

Volunteers must attend a pre-event meeting on Thursday, July 2nd from 6:00 p.m. at the Dos Pueblos High School Football Field. At this one-hour meeting you will receive your t-shirt to be worn at the event, meet the team, and get your volunteer assignment.

We hope you will join us in making this free community event a success! Sign up today to volunteer. Questions about volunteering? Email DroneLightShow@cityofgoleta.gov.

Learn more about the event at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/July4.