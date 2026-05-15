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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Travelers on Highway 192 in Santa Barbara will encounter one-way reversing traffic control near East Calle Laureles starting Thursday, May 14.

The daytime traffic control will allow City of Santa Barbara Public Works crews to perform a watermain replacement project where excavations will take place at the intersections Calle Laureles.

The emergency work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, May 20.

Make sure to allow extra time during your commute through the area and please be alert for work zone activities.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at Caltrans Quick Map: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/