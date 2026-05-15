I sec someone filed papers to try and replace Tom Adams on the Superior Court. He’s irreplaceable. one of a kind — dedicated, hard working, great sense of humor.

I served with Judge Adams for many years on the bench and can tell you from personal experience that there isn’t a finer judge to be sitting in the county.

Among other things, we both served over the years on the Appellate Department. Before they were done away with, an appeal from a ruling of a judge in the Municipal Court, would go to the Appellate Department, made up of three judges from the Superior Court. It’s still that way, only the Municipal Court is now part of the Superior Court. We heard cases and deliberated together and then issued a ruling. You can tell a lot about someone in those circumstances. Judge Adams was intelligent, concerned, and hard working. He was a delight to be around with his insights and sense of humor.

I retired years ago, but I keep knowledge of the court as a matter of interest. It would be a big mistake to take him from the bench.