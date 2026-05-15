I never thought I would be excited about a billionaire for governor of California, but of the major Democratic candidates, Tom Steyer has by far the best understanding of the profound risks of climate change and the most serious plans for combatting it. In addition, he supports single-payer healthcare and many other programs to help ordinary people.

Xavier Becerra, on the other hand, has accepted huge contributions from the fossil fuel industry and did little to reduce prescription drug prices when he was in a position to do so.

Please join me in supporting Tom Steyer for governor!