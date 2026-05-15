The very interesting and well-drafted opinion from Beth Rogers on President Trump and the Iran situation needs a reply.

Donald Trump was elected president in a time of significant problems in our country.

The enormous national debt might be the greatest looming hit, which is also reflected in many state and local finances. Wait for the cuts in pensions!

The irrational previous administration’s open borders policy and now the ensuing round up of illegal aliens, some of whom are criminally deranged and some others vicious enemies of our country, is an activity that is tearing our country apart.

The state of national education as reflected in universal test scores and campus derangement are a scandal. I am a New York Columbia College graduate who wept when a Hamas flag was allowed to be carried by thugs who occupied Hamilton Hall where I studied.

The abusive fraud in our welfare programs is depriving those in need from help and an indictment on our government management.

The Ukrainian war is a brutal stain on international justice and order, but the Iranian war is now center stage in the world. Incoming President Trump was faced with two losing and historically bad courses of action, and I believe he chose the best of bad options.

Iran is currently governed by a militaristic, theocratic, and wholly destructive dictatorship which is a brutal menace to the world. The dictatorial regime savages its own people while developing weapons of mass destruction and sponsoring international terror, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthi aggressor organizations. Whenever possible, Iran and its client terrorist organizations advertise “Death to America,” and they meant it. Just as Saddam Hussein savaged Kuwait, they would happily defeat Arab states on their way to Europe and America.

For years Iran has developed weapons of aggressive mass destruction. The Iranian regime boasted about their nuclear bomb progress despite many years of “agreements” that they would not pursue such weapons. When they fired two rockets at the American base, Diego Garcia, in the Indian Ocean, they clearly revealed their long range delivery capacity despite denying Iran had that capacity.

So President Trump was faced with two bad choices: status quo and a nuclear Iran, or enforcement to bring about a non-nuclear and peaceful, non-belligerent country managed for the benefit of Iranian citizens. Threats of a war backed up by nuclear arms and vicious terrorism are an unimaginable future for our world. Eliminating that threat, militarily as necessary are the inevitable best option before an unimaginable future happens. The best choice was made, and no one has suggested that there was a better choice. President Trump chose the lesser of the two bad choices.

It might help to think of British Prime Minister Chamberlain 1938 claim of “Peace in our time!” with a false settlement after Hitler conquered Czechoslovakia. The result was WWII with at least 50 million killed during the long war.

Let us give our president some understanding. I fear that Donald Trump’s rough ways and manner of communicating have offended many people and altered their better judgement. Please step back and think clearly regarding our America’s only two responses to the Iranian threat that is very real to our future well-being and even our survival.