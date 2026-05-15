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Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that Sheriff’s Lieutenant Christopher Gotschall and Sheriff’s Sergeant Sandy Frausto were recognized on Thursday, May 14, 2026, with H. Thomas Guerry Awards for Superior Performance by the Santa Barbara Citizens’ Council on Crime. The annual awards program honors exceptional members of law enforcement who demonstrate outstanding service, leadership, courage, and commitment to their communities.

Lieutenant Christopher Gotschall was recognized for his transformative leadership within the Sheriff’s Office Human Resources Bureau and his lasting contributions to recruitment, retention, and organizational development. Over his 24-year career with the Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Gotschall has earned a reputation as a respected leader, mentor, and innovator.

During a critical period marked by staffing shortages following the Great Recession, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the opening of the Northern Branch Jail, Lieutenant Gotschall led modernization efforts within the Human Resources Bureau that significantly improved hiring efficiency and recruitment outcomes. His work included implementing the eSOPH online background investigation system, expanding recruitment outreach efforts, developing a Recruit Preparation Program to reduce academy attrition, and supporting the implementation of a successful hiring incentive program for custody deputies.

Lieutenant Gotschall’s distinguished career also includes numerous commendations for bravery and service, including two Sheriff’s Medals of Valor, two prior H. Thomas Guerry Awards for Valor, and the California State Peace Officers Medal of Valor.

Sergeant Sandy Frausto was recognized for his decisive life-saving actions during a missing person investigation in the Santa Ynez Valley on May 27, 2025.

After learning that a missing 53-year-old man suffering from depression had not been located despite extensive efforts, Sergeant Frausto relied on his personal familiarity with the individual and his knowledge of remote areas the man was known to frequent. Hours into his search, Sergeant Frausto located the man’s vehicle on a remote stretch of Happy Canyon Road near Cachuma Camp.

Sergeant Frausto discovered the man barely conscious after ingesting a dangerous quantity of medication. Faced with a remote location and delayed access to emergency medical services, Sergeant Frausto removed the man from the vehicle, coordinated emergency medical response efforts, and transported him down the winding mountain roadway to meet paramedics. His swift and decisive actions were instrumental in saving the man’s life.

“The H. Thomas Guerry Awards recognize the very best of public service, and both Lieutenant Gotschall and Sergeant Frausto exemplify the professionalism, dedication, and commitment to others that define our organization,” said Bill Brown. “Lieutenant Gotschall’s leadership has strengthened our agency for years to come, while Sergeant Frausto’s quick thinking and determination directly resulted in the preservation of life. We are incredibly proud to see both of them honored for their outstanding service to our community.”

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office congratulates both honorees on this well-deserved recognition.