Nick Welsh’s recent column encourages us to vote early, due to possible delays with mail-in ballots. He makes a good point, as always.

However, due to the nature of California’s “jungle primary” and the large number of qualified Democrats who are candidates (five at last count v. two GOPs), Indivisible Santa Barbara, among other savvy political organizations, have suggested we wait until one week before the election to see which Democrat is polling the highest.

At that point, we need to hand-deliver our ballots to our nearest elections office, or place them in a ballot drop box. Nick is right unfortunately: We can no longer depend on the U.S. mail.

Otherwise, the five might split the vote and we will end up with a Republican governor. Perish the thought.