I have spent the last 20 years making it possible for people to get what they deserve, “One nutritional meal a day.” Now that I am 76 years young, my energy is expanding due to the disappointment I have for our local school district leaders.

They have not learned that food should never be considered to be a luxury. We have the power to change that situation now! If we can’t look in the eyes of our children, and make no mistake, they are all our children, and tell them that we can’t change things, then we need to be ashamed.

Don’t look to our so-called leaders to do anything. What the heck are they doing with your money? Aren’t we paying them to care for our kids?

The Healthy Salad Program at Dos Pueblos Senior High is doing something about it. Let’s duplicate their efforts and reopen our cafeterias with locally grown food that is grown right on campus. Wow that’s an idea!

We need every media outlet, social media platform, every podcaster to report on this program. This is a call to action.

The right to food is no different than a right to a good education. Not one student should be deprived of healthy nutrition. In fact, without the proper nutrition our students, your children, are not getting a full opportunity for a good education.

Donate now and do it in a big way!