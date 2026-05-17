Judge Thomas Adams is standing for re-election this year. I have known him since 1981 and have been a lawyer in practice before him and a colleague on the bench with him for almost 23 years.

He was appointed by Governor Edmund G. Brown in 1982 and has heard every case criminal and civil that can possibly come before the court: Traffic, Family Law, Small Claims, DUls, Juvenile, Arraignments, Teen Court, Probate, and Death Penalty Cases.

Despite that experience, when Judge Adams presided, you would not be able to tell that he has heard every argument that can be made on any issue because he·listens attentively, asks questions earnestly, and rules decisively.

He also knows when a small nod or smile can help litigants, witnesses, lawyers, juries, and staff during contentious litigation. As Patrick J. McKinley, retired Assistant District Attorney of Santa Barbara County (for almost three decades) puts it: “He has handled hundreds to thousands of cases and trials — and there have been no scandals etc. The District Attorney and (Defense) do not disqualify him. There is no hint that his courtroom is unfriendly … or unfair.

“He starts in time, He has read the file. He is decisive and not afraid to make a decision.”

To conclude, Judge Adams has the wisdom, knowledge, and fortitude to continue to make the decisions we all come to court to receive. He has earned our trust and deserves our votes.