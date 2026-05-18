I wanted to voice my disappointment in the Independent‘s support and endorsement of Steyer over Becerra for governor. Our small Santa Barbara local paper is supporting a billionaire who is willing to lie and tear down a good man who has been serving this state for a long time. Haven’t we had enough of billionaires?

It is my sincerest hope this endorsement is not because the Independent received a big donation or something along those lines.

Either way I will no longer be using the Independent as my source for endorsements, which is really sad.